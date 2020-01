BANSKO, Bulgaria, Jan. 26 (Xinhua) — Mikaela Shiffrin of the United States won women’s Alpine skiing World Cup super-G here on Sunday.

The leader in the World Cup overall standings clocked one minute 10.88 seconds to grab the 66th World Cup title in her career and sixth for the season.

Marta Bassino of Italy came second with 1:11.17, followed by Lara Gut-Behrami of Switzerland with 1:11.58.

Among the 47 athletes who started in Bansko, 37 reached the final.