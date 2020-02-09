Shifting BBL final a bad idea: Henriques

Saturday’s BBL final is likely to be a washed-out fizzer but captains Moises Henriques and Glenn Maxwell won’t cry foul if it proves a soggy SCG finale.

A season spanning almost two months is slated to conclude with its 61st match, in which Sydney Sixers and Melbourne Stars will square off for the title.

There are several subplots at play between the rivals, who met in last week’s qualifying final that the Sixers won to secure hosting rights for Saturday’s winner-takes-all clash.

However, this week’s overriding narrative has been one of wet weather.

Saturday’s latest forecast for Sydney is for 120-200mm of rain; Cricket NSW has already proactively abandoned all women’s grade matches for the whole weekend.

The Indian Premier League and Twenty20 World Cup both have a reserve day for the final but the BBL doesn’t, meaning the Sixers will collect their second title if no result is possible because they are hosting.

Cricket Australia this week opted to shift the bushfire relief match, originally an SCG curtain-raiser, to Melbourne but rejected a broadcaster-led push to do the same with the BBL final.

Adam Gilchrist and other pundits argued that was an error.

Henriques, speaking inside the SCG Members Pavilion as rain bucketed down and the heavy covers remained anchored to the centre-wicket block, disagreed.

“If that was something discussed at the start of the tournament then possibly. But definitely not 24 hours out,” the allrounder said.

“If you wake up tomorrow and there’s no rain (after shifting the game), we’ve robbed our home fans … and robbed ourselves of a chance to play in front of our home crowd.

“We’ve earned the right to host the final.

“But if it was in the rules, that we’re going to try to predict the future and future weather conditions then move (the final) accordingly, I just think it could set a dangerous precedent.”

Henriques optimistically suggested “we’ve seen forecasts be wrong plenty of times” and highlighted that a minimum of five overs per innings is required to constitute a game.

Maxwell noted it would be a shame if no play is possible but described the prospect of the Sixers celebrating without a ball being bowled as “fair”.

“The team that’s won that first final has got the right to host the final and deserves to have things be in their favour,” Maxwell said prior to flying out of Melbourne.

“We knew the rules before the tournament started.

“We had that opportunity to chase down 143 in the first final (against the Sixers) and we didn’t take that advantage.”

Maxwell is open to opening the batting in a five-over innings.

“I’ll have a chat with the coaches and see what’s best for our team … it’s something we’ve got to consider,” he said.