Shijiazhuang down Tianjin in Chinese Super League

SUZHOU, China, Aug. 11 (Xinhua) — Shijiazhuang Ever Bright beat Tianjin Teda 3-0 here on Tuesday for their first win of the 2020 Chinese Super League (CSL) season.

Shijiazhuang took the lead when 23-year-old midfielder Zhong Jiyu scored with a quick right-footed shot in the ninth minute.

Tianjin came back strongly but were unable to find an equalizer, and their task was made harder in the 61st minute, when Zhao Honglue was sent off.

Shijiiazhuang took advantage of the extra man, as late goals from Zang Yifeng and Muriqui sealed a straightforward win for the Hebei side. Enditem