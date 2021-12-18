Shirley Raines is a well-known actress who has appeared in a number of films.

Shirley Raines, a volunteer for a charity, has been named CNN’s Hero of the Year.

Here’s everything you need to know about the makeup artist and why she was honored.

Shirley Raines founded Beauty 2 the Streetz, a Los Angeles-based non-profit organization.

Thousands of homeless people in the Skid Row district benefit from the outdoor beauty salon, which has been operating since 2015.

She’s also given out rape whistles, tents, sleeping bags, and hygiene items, as well as partnering with local health officials to provide a variety of essential services.

Raines is said to have started the pop-up parlour with a small group of local friends and family, admitting that she “never wanted to leave.”

“It’s (Skid Row) a place where people have incredible hearts but no one can see them,” she told CNN.

“It’s not just about applying makeup or styling their hair; it’s also about the physical touch,” she says.

“People require physical contact.”

Raines later began livestreaming her events and posting photos to Instagram as her following grew among professionals throughout the city.

Raines received offers of services from licensed hair stylists, barbers, makeup artists, and even large makeup companies, according to CNN.

She was later in charge of providing packed lunches to the homeless and – in collaboration with the health department – masks, sanitizer, and other personal protection items during the pandemic.

She is reportedly offering food and supplies twice a week as of 2021, as well as expanding partnerships with local organizations.

Raines was named CNN Hero of the Year on Sunday, December 12, 2021, and will receive $100,000 to further her work.

It came after online voters chose her as the top candidate among the Top 10 CNN Heroes finalists this year.

Raines thanked her children, especially her late son, who she says inspired her work, as she accepted her award on Sunday.

“It hasn’t been easy at all.”

Raines said, “I stand before you a very broken woman.”

“I’m a mother without a son, and there are a lot of people on the streets who don’t have a mother, and I think it’s a fair trade.”

“It’s been 30 years since my sun shone.”

I hadn’t seen the light of day in 30 years.

“I’d be lying if I said doing this always made me happy.

It didn’t make the pain of my son’s death go away.

“However, I have improved significantly.”

Now I’m able to pronounce his name.

He’s the reason I’m doing what I’m doing…

