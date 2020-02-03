Shkodran Mustafi hailed by Mikel Arteta after Arsenal clean sheet at Burnley

Arsenal could only manage a 0-0 draw against Burnley at Turf Moor

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta insists Shkodran Mustafi can silence the boo boys.

The Gunners could only manage a 0-0 draw with Burnley at Turf Moor on Sunday.

In a tense encounter, neither side could find an elusive winner.

Sean Dyche’s men looked the better side for most of the encounter.

But the Arsenal defence was resolute and Mustafi looked relatively composed for most of the match.

In the aftermath of the Premier League showdown, Aterta singled out his beleaguered centre-back for praise.

“Yeah, I said to him that he could make a mistake but I like his reaction afterward and the courage he had to play and make decisions,” he said.

“He’s been training really well and I think you could see today how good he was.”

Burnley were combative throughout the match and looked to capitalise on set plays.

Arteta bizarrely complained about the length of the grass, though.

“The conditions were difficult – the grass was this long and they didn’t put any water on it, and that’s not a very helpful thing to play football,” he added.

“I didn’t water the pitch yesterday at the training ground because I expected it, but that doesn’t make it any easier to play.

“They do what they do really well, and you are allowed to do it so we have to react to that.

“In some moments it wasn’t the grass – it was their quality and what they do really well, and we could not do it in the right way.”