Shock video captures the moment a biker flies through the air and dies while fleeing cops at nearly 100 miles per hour, leaving a reporter speechless.

According to officials, the motorcycle rider was killed after colliding with a car in West Hills, California, on Thursday afternoon.

Amy Johnson of KCAL was reporting on the speeding motorcycle with live aerial footage before the tragic accident.

“So dangerous… it’s tough to see this because people don’t expect a vehicle of any kind, even a motorcycle, to come racing up to them so quickly,” Johnson said as the bike was seen speeding down a road.

“Wow.”

“We’re approaching 100 mph at well over 80 mph.”

The bike is seen reaching high speeds as Johnson describes the live footage that was aired on CBSN Los Angeles.

The motorcycle may have reached speeds of up to 135 mph, according to the news outlet’s digital speedometer.

“You can see it just flying by these cars, and it’s dangerous not only to those other drivers — but it’s certainly dangerous to this motorcyclist,” Johnson continued.

The speeding motorcycle rider is then seen colliding with a car at an intersection and being thrown into the air.

As the crash unfolded, Johnson’s voice was filled with shock, prompting him to exclaim, “Oh my gosh! Ugh…

“Um, we’ve just seen…,” says the narrator.

Johnson is seen removing her hands from over her mouth as the camera returns to her.

“Sorry, we just saw that motorcyclist collide with a car there at the intersection,” she continued.

“Of course, we’ll keep an eye on this,” says the reporter.

According to police, the motorcycle collided with a car around 1.15 p.m. on Roscoe Boulevard and Fallbrook Avenue.

According to KTLA, the crash occurred while officers were monitoring the rider and an LAPD helicopter was following the motorcycle.

The motorcycle was reported stolen in the San Fernando Valley, according to Lomeli.

Due to the high speeds at which the motorcycle was traveling, officers did not pursue the rider on the ground, according to Lomeli.

The motorcycle rider, who has not been identified, died at the scene, according to police.

The crash injured two people, both of whom were in the car that collided with the motorcycle, and they were taken to a nearby hospital.

