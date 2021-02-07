“Shock Wave 2” continues leading China box office

BEIJING, Feb. 7 (Xinhua) — Crime thriller “Shock Wave 2” continued to lead daily box office chart on the Chinese mainland Saturday, grossing 11.95 million yuan (around 1.84 million U.S. dollars).

The film has genertated 1.27 billion yuan in 45 days of screening, according to figures from the China Movie Data Information Network.

Coming in second was feature film “A Little Red Flower,” which raked in about 11.33 million yuan on Saturday.

It was followed by comedy film “Big Red Envelope” which earned about 10.25 million yuan on Saturday. Enditem