“Shock Wave 2” tops China box office

BEIJING, Feb. 6 (Xinhua) — Action thriller “Shock Wave 2” returned to the top of China’s daily box office chart on Friday, the 44th day of its screening.

The film saw its total earnings exceed 1.25 billion yuan (about 193 million U.S. dollars) after grossing about 8.84 million yuan on Friday, according to figures from the China Movie Data Information Network.

Comedy film “Big Red Envelope” fell to the second place after dominating the daily box office chart for 14 days in a roll, raking in 8.58 million yuan Friday.

Coming in third was drama “A Little Red Flower,” which made around 8.38 million yuan on Friday. Released in late December last year, the film saw its box office revenue exceed 1.38 billion yuan. Enditem