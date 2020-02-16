Shocked couple find ‘Nazi cyanide capsule’ washed up on Isle of Wight beach

A couple taking a walk on a beach were shocked to find what appears to be a Nazi cyanide capsule, similar to the one that Adolf Hitler’s wife Eva Braun used to kill herself.

Emma Lofthouse and Shaun Bloomer stumbled across a brass cylinder among pebbles on the Isle of Wight.

The cylinder contains a sealed glass vial – which the couple believe contains liquid cyanide.

The couple contacted police but after officers inspected it, they have been allowed to keep it.

‘There is still a clear liquid inside the container, in a glass ampoule. We thought it might be seawater, but it appears to be sealed shut,’ said Emma.

‘We contacted the police and they came and had a look, but they didn’t know what it was.

‘They said they could either take it away and destroy it or we could keep it.

‘We didn’t want to throw it away – it’s a part of history – but we’re not really sure where to take it.

‘Everyone we’ve shown it to has said they’ve never seen anything quite like it before.

‘We’ve done a bit of research, and concluded it could be a Nazi cyanide capsule.

‘There are no markings on the capsule, but I suppose they could have been worn away over time.’

At the end of the Second World War, leading Nazis including Adolf Hitler’s wife Eva Braun took their lives using cyanide pills.

Spies were often given poison before going behind enemy lines to take to avoid being captured alive.