Shocked man finds a deadly blue-ringed octopus in a kids’ paddling pool at a popular Sydney beach

A shocked beach-goer has issued a desperate warning to parents after he found a deadly blue-ringed octopus living in a kids’ paddling area.

Troy McKibbin, 39, pulled the highly-poisonous creature from the Ross Jones Rockpool at Coogee Beach in Sydney on Tuesday.

The toxic octopus carries enough venom to kill 26 people in minutes.

Mr McKibbin took photos of the tiny octopus and posted them on a local Facebook group to warn others.

‘Was in the little area outside the pool where all the kids always play in the water, so just a heads up to be careful.

‘[I] put it back on the rocks much further south.’

Ms McKibbin also shared information about what to do if bitten.

The find is the second blue-ringed octopus discovered at Coogee within weeks.

In January, a woman stumbled upon one of the toxic animals between the rocks at the McIver Women’s Baths.

She saw its blue markings warning children who were playing nearby.

The animals typically aren’t aggressive but will bite if provoked.

‘Holy crap. I let my son play there without direct supervision all day,’ one horrified parent said.

‘Have never seen or heard of these being at Coogee Beach – or at least not washed up on the shore like that.’

‘Wow. Thank you for your care of local kids as well as this beautiful creature,’ another commented.

‘How lucky you are to have had the opportunity to see such a beauty on our doorstep.’