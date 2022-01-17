Shocking before and after satellite photos reveal the full extent of the tsunami’s devastation in Tonga, which can be seen from space.

Shocking before and after satellite photos show the full extent of the Tonga tsunami’s devastation, as seen from space.

The island of Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha’apai has completely vanished following the volcanic eruption, according to images taken around 12 hours later.

Tongatapu, the main island, has been severely impacted, with water damage visible on the northern and southern sides.

The islands of Uoleva and Nomuka have also been impacted by the volcano, which last erupted in 2014.

While Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha’apai has erupted on a regular basis in recent decades, early data suggests this eruption was the largest since Mount Pinatubo in the Philippines 30 years ago, according to New Zealand-based volcanologist Shane Cronin.

“This is an eruption best witnessed from space,” he said.

Despite the fact that initial reports do not indicate a large number of casualties, two people have been reported missing.

“Further volcanic activity cannot be ruled out,” the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said in a statement today.

It went on to say that official assessments have yet to be released because communications have been severely harmed.

After a distress beacon was discovered, residents of two small low-lying islands, Fonoi and Mango, have expressed their concern.

The government of Tonga estimates that 36 people live on Mango and 69 on Fonoi.

It comes as her husband James discovered the body of missing British charity worker Angela Glover, 50, earlier today.

After the tsunami triggered high waves, two more people drowned off the coast of Peru.

The eruption had an impact as far as Fiji, New Zealand, the United States, and Japan.

80,000 people in Tonga could be affected, according to aid workers.

Meanwhile, surveillance flights have been dispatched by Australia and New Zealand to assess the damage.

Australian Pacific Minister Zed Seselja said Australian police had visited beaches and found “houses thrown around” as a result of the storm.

Curtis Tu’ihalangingie, Tonga’s deputy head of mission in Australia, expressed concern that aid deliveries could spread COVID-19 to the island, which is free of the virus.

“We don’t want to bring in another wave – a COVID-19 tsunami,” Tu’ihalangingie said over the phone to Reuters.

The Haatafu Beach Resort, located on the Hihifo peninsula, 13 miles west of Nukualofa, was completely destroyed, according to the owners.

According to the report, the resort’s management family fled through the bush to avoid the tsunami.

The resort claims that the entire western coastline, as well as Kanukupolu village, has been completely destroyed.

The Red Cross announced that it was mobilizing its network to respond to the situation…

