Shocking drone images show huge 200-person strong illegal rave busted by cops in Birmingham

SHOCKING drone images show more than 200 revellers at an illegal rave in Birmingham.

The illegal gatherings come as coronavirus cases in the city have rocketed from 13.8 per 100,000 people to 28.1.

It’s the second week in a row partygoers have flouted social distancing rules to attend the events.

West Midlands Police busted the huge DJ-led block party in Hampton Street in the city centre on Friday night.

The pictures show Covidiots partying hard into the early hours of Saturday.

Superintendent Jack Hadley shared pictures from the drone and video from ground level of the rave which he said created a “huge

amount of rubbish”.

He tweeted: that “such selfish behaviours will not be tolerated”.

West Midlands Police Chief Constable Dave Thompson added: “Once again very grateful to staff dealing with unlicensed events under #operationreliant.

“There is no place for these in a pandemic and they stop officers dealing with other calls for people in need.”

The raves come a week after police busted 125 separate parties which took place across the city.