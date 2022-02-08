Shocking footage shows an idiot drinking champagne, smoking a cigarette, and texting before crashing into a car carrying three children.

On his internal dash cam, a man is seen swigging Bollinger champagne, rolling a cigarette, and texting while his hands are off the steering wheel.

Mason Cowgill, 27, then crashed his work truck into a family’s stationary car in Ingleton, North Yorkshire, in June.

The thug had also committed a crime spree in Harrogate three weeks prior, according to York crown court.

He got wine from a hotel and stole Chablis and prosecco from Tesco.

Cowgill, of Gargrave, North Yorkshire, admitted dangerous driving and thefts, claiming he had alcohol and drug problems.

No one in the family was hurt in the accident.

“Do you pose a threat to the public?” asked Judge Simon Hickey.

“As far as driving is concerned, you do.”

Cowgill was sentenced to 16 months in prison, a 32-month driving ban, and a road test.