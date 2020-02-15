Shocking moment a van plows into a bus in Chicago, leaving 15 passengers hurt

Video footage has revealed the shocking moment a van plowed into a bus in Chicago, leaving 15 passengers hurt, including one who had critical injuries.

The footage obtained by WBBM shows when a Honda minivan leaves a gas station and shoots across an intersection, striking the side of a passing Chicago Transit Authority bus in the city’s Austin neighborhood.

The collision happened about 7:40pm, said police who only had preliminary information to release.

Breaking Now: Several people onboard a CTA bus taken to the hospital on the west side after a van slams into the bus. Exclusive video ahead at 10pm @cbschicago live report on the injuries. pic.twitter.com/ZLn7E89PRQ

The van and CTA bus collided in the 5300 block of West Chicago Avenue, which is located at the intersection of West Chicago Avenue and North Lorel Avenue.

Fifteen passengers were hurt with ‘varying injuries’, reports the Chicago Sun-Times.

The injured, including one person in ‘serious-to-critical’ condition, were sent to area hospitals.

Another person was in ‘fair-to-serious’ condition, while the remaining 13 were in good-to-fair, the Sun-Times reports.

The condition of the driver of the van was not clear.

Neither was the cause of the crash, which remains under investigation, authorities said.