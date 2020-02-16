Shocking moment adult and child are almost swept away

An adult risked their child’s life and was almost swept away by crashing waves after ignoring dangers on the choppy coastline during Storm Ciara in shocking footage.

The clip, which was filmed as the worst storm in several years battered Britain on Sunday, shows the pair standing on Dover Port amid as gale-force winds.

As raging seas lashed the coast, the adult holds on tight to his young child as they inch closer to the railings to take a glimpse at the treacherous waves.

But the pair are sent running for their lives as an enormous freak wave suddenly swells from the sea and crashes onto the promenade.

The parent grabs their child and lifts them to safety mere seconds before the water pummels the ground where they were stood as the storm caused havoc on the Dover coastline.

They were left soaked to the skin as they made their lucky escape from the port as the wind continued to whip up the surrounding choppy sea.

Other footage shows people dicing with death as they brave the treacherous Dover port to take photos of the waves before running for cover.

Meanwhile one man is left soaked as a huge wave crashes over him as he stands by the water’s edge, and others are caught by surprise by a huge swell of water which lurches over the railings.

Storm Ciara wreaked havoc across the country on Sunday as flood waters raged and 93mph gales ripped downs houses and even a pub.

River banks burst as up to 151.8mm of rain has hit regions, forcing firefighters to warn people against travelling.

There were 214 flood warnings in place demanding immediate action, with 177 alerts also suggesting that flooding was possible elsewhere.

In other areas residents are battling to save their homes, with pictures showing them using buckets as they struggle to move water away from their properties.

Train, flights and ferries were cancelled and motorways shut, leaving thousands of passengers stranded as floods ripped through towns and waves crashed the coastlines.

And the UK is facing further havoc over the next 48 hours, with the storm threatening to cause widespread disruption during rush hour as Britain’s biggest storm in seven years sweeps north.

A Met Office amber weather warning for wind, which had been in place across most of England, elapsed at 9pm on Sunday as Storm Ciara moved up to Scotland.

The storm, which now threatens to be the ‘worst of the century’, will bring strong gales, heavy showers, snow and ice on Monday as a yellow wind warning remains.