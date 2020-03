Shocking moment angry Maserati driver crashes into pick-up truck after fender bender

This is the shocking moment a Maserati violently slams into a pick-up truck and releases plumes of smoke into a California intersection following a fender bender argument.

Video of the hot road rage incident shows a gray pick-up truck in the middle of an intersection in North Hollywood, Los Angeles and a white Maserati with its door still open smashing into its side and riding on the truck’s tail as it speeds away.

According to witnesses the crash transpired after a fender bender where the truck hit the Maserati and the two drivers got into an argument around 8.30am on Monday.

Plumes of smoke rose from the Maserati’s wheels as it screeched in the crash. The Maserati appeared to be a Quattroporte model worth $100,990.

Maserati driver David Zulalyan, 27, of Van Nuys was arrested Monday night after video of the crash went viral online.

‘An arrest for Assault with a Deadly Weapon has been made in connection with this incident, which occurred Monday evening in the area of Victory Blvd & Laurel Canyon,’ the LAPD posted Monday evening.

Zulalyan has since bailed out and is scheduled to appear in court on March 24, according to KTLA.

The white Maserati’s front bumper appeared to be stuck onto the fender of the truck and was dragged along in the accident on Laurel Canyon Boulevard on Monday.

Jeremy Gonsalves witnessed the crash as he was on his way to the bank.

‘It was absolutely crazy. So the two guys, the Maserati was basically blocking the truck in, that’s when I pulled up. The truck guy then drives up on the curb to get around the BMW, which is when [the BMW]got hit,’ he said to Live Leak.

‘The guys are exchanging all sorts of words, but I’m still too nervous to start filming. I don’t want this guy to come at me!’ he added.

‘The BMW guy flies in his car, doesn’t even bother with the door, and slams into the truck, all this smoke. The BMW chases the truck guy down, smashing into him. It was…insane.’

He described the car as a BMW but it appears to be a Maserati.

Another video from a different angle of the accident shows how the white car continually sped after and crashed into the pick-up truck all while the front door was open.

The white Maserati visibly suffered severe damage to its front bumper, part of it hanging off.

The pick-up truck drove recklessly around into other lanes of traffic to shake off the white car, disrupting the busy intersection.