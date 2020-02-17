Shocking moment cyclist ploughs into turning courier driver – but who is in the wrong?

A cyclist has shared footage of the moment he ploughed into a courier’s car before going over the handlebars.

Cyclist Dean Adam shared the footage from west Auckland in New Zealand to Twitter on Wednesday.

‘I keep watching this thinking I should have stopped, I should have seen him, what did I do wrong. Actually, #NotMyFault,’ he wrote.

‘Yes I had a moment inattention. I think I was checking the rear view mirror, but that car shouldn’t have been there! Give way to oncoming traffic!!’

The video shows the cyclist riding down a busy street before a small Suzuki swift suddenly turns into his path while trying to reach a drive way.

The cyclist can be heard swearing as he smashes into the side of the car and flies over the handlebars.

Most Twitter users who responded to the post supported the cyclist and agreed he wasn’t in the wrong.

‘Not your fault. You ok?’ one user asked.

‘Far out. Glad you’re ok. Similar to a bad crash I had riding along Greenlane Rd in the ‘bike lane’, driver turning right across a gap in the traffic failed to check the bike lane,’ another added.

‘Good grief Dean I’m glad you ok,’ another wrote.

But not everyone was in agreement.

‘Hey man, this sucks – but aren’t you in a bus lane? Is that all good?’ one user replied.

‘Looks like you are biking in bus lane? Car should also not have turned without vision and same time a car left gap for them,’ another wrote.

However he said when police arrived on the scene he was informed it was not illegal for him to cycle in the bus lane.

‘Yes I was…it’s legal, not arguing about it, just had the police confirm it in a practical example. Leaving a gap doesn’t change responsibilities to give way to incoming traffic. He couldn’t see so he shouldn’t have gone. That simple,’ he wrote.

He claimed the courier was picking up parcels for Speedy Couriers when they were turning into his path.

A spokeswoman for Speedy Couriers told Daily Mail Australia the courier gave a statement to police before officers dismissed the incident.

A New Zealand Police spokeswoman told Daily Mail Australia they are looking into the incident to confirm if police were called to the scene or not.