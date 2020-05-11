Shocking moment eight ‘brain dead’ bikers ride the WRONG way down a dual carriageway

A father has slammed a gang of eight ‘brain dead’ bikers who flouted lockdown to drive their dirt bikes the wrong way down a dual carriageway.

Joe Broadway had just been to drop some food off at his child’s house in Tilbury, Essex, on Sunday and was travelling down the A1089 near Grays, Essex.

Less than half a mile from an exit for the busy A13, the 35-year-old spotted an oncoming group of vehicles in the distance, but assumed they were on the correct side of the road.

It wasn’t until he passed a long bend that Mr Broadway was faced with a bike driving down the thin hard shoulder towards him, forcing him to veer into the outside lane.

That first bike was closely followed by two more before a second group of five vehicles passed by him too, but these riders had veered into Mr Broadway’s lane, causing him to keep wide.

The father-of-three claimed the gang’s reckless actions gave ‘bikers a bad name’ while online commenters branded them ‘brain dead’ and speculated they may have been doing it to evade police.

Mr Broadway, from Aveley, Essex, said: ‘I’m an avid biker and people like this give us a bad name. This was extremely dangerous. At first, their bikes are not for road use.

‘But travelling towards oncoming traffic on a road which is increasingly used by truckers is basically like having a death wish.

‘It doesn’t bear thinking about any accident they could have caused. It probably would have been fatal. I certainly had some choice words when they went past.

‘I had spotted the bikes in the distance but hadn’t realised they were on my side of the road because that part of the road has quite a few bends.’

He added: ‘It wasn’t until I had just driven around one of those bends that eight of them appeared in on the hard shoulder and I had to swerve across both lanes.

‘I remember thinking if I had been driving a lorry, I might not have been able to straddle the middle lane like I did here.

‘They must have come out of a nearby field as they are off-road bikes. I used to enjoy dirt biking when I was younger, it was a passion of mine, but I’d never have dreamt of doing this.

‘I was travelling around 50mph and they would have been matching my speed. Driving like this is mega dangerous.’

Mr Broadway reported the incident to Essex Police who said they would patrol the area.