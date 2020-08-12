Shocking moment fight erupts on busy train in front of horrified commuters

THIS is the shocking moment a fight erupts on a busy train in front of terrified commuters.

Two men are seen coming to blows after a yelling match on the train as it headed south towards Streatham Common in London.

It is unclear what started the row as the footage starts when both are inches from each other’s faces hurling abuse at one another.

One man who is not wearing a mask and in a yellow jacket is seen squaring up to the one who is wearing a face mask around his neck telling him to “get off at Streatham Common”.

As they step away from each other, the other man says: “You’ve got a problem with me, you are looking at me, I asked you the question.”

While arguing, the man in the yellow jacket appears to point to a woman and tells her to “shut the f*** up as well”.

The man in the blue jacket then asks what his problem is with the woman and he replies: “She was getting involved as well”, and then added “you started on me”.

The man in the yellow jacket is heard challenging the other on and repeatedly telling him to “get off at Streatham Common”.

The other man replies “do it on the train” and the replies: “There are too many witnesses”, before repeatedly telling him “get off at Streatham Common” and “shut your mouth”.

The confrontation appears to simmer down as the man in the blue jacket sits down but they continue to exchange insults.

The man in the yellow jacket then kicks the hand of the other man.

He then stands up as the man in the yellow jacket says “go on, go on”.

Both men then exchange punches before falling to the ground as the man in the yellow jacket is on top of the other one.

Other passengers call for things for things to calm down and a woman is in hysterics.

The Sun Online has contacted the British Transport Police for comment.