Shocking moment police officer kicks and hits a 15-year-old boy in broad daylight

This is the shocking moment a police officer appears to kick and hit a 15-year-old boy in the street.

The unnamed officer can be seen grappling with the teenager moments after trying to stop and search him for drugs on Melbourne Avenue, New Town, Birmingham.

The officer has been removed from front line duties by West Midlands Police while bosses carry out an investigation.

He then appears to take the teenager to the ground with a hit to the head and a kick on his body – which one witness described as ‘unnecessary.’

The incident took place around 5pm on April 21 after the teenager was told he would be stopped and searched under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

West Midlands Police said a teenager was ‘seen acting suspiciously’, refused to co-operate and ‘is alleged to have elbowed the officer in the face’.

The boy was restrained by the officer before being detained and returned home.

A witness said: ‘I was completely shocked at the conduct of the officer.

‘The kick [from what I could see] was totally uncalled for and unnecessary.’

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: ‘The force’s Professional Standards Department is reviewing CCTV and body worn video of the incident following a complaint alleging that the boy had been assaulted by the officer during the course of his encounter.

‘It has also voluntarily been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

‘The officer has not been suspended, but has been removed from front-line duties while the investigation is carried out.’