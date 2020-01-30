Shocking moment wild brawl breaks out at Australia Day music festival before officer is assaulted

An Australia Day reveller has been charged after an all-in brawl ended with a police officer being attacked.

The fight broke out at Seasons music festival at Claremont Showgrounds in Perth on Sunday.

Footage obtained by The West Australian shows a brawl breaking out, with some people trying to break it up.

The punch-up left at least one man with blood covering his face.

A 24-year-old man from Baldivis, south of Perth, was charged with assaulting a police officer who tried to break up the fight.

He will face court at a later date.

Police are still investigating.

By the time the brawl is broken up one man in a white shirt is seen with blood covering his face as another stands in the middle calling for calm.

Meanwhile, at a beach in Queensland, twelve people including a 15-year-old were been arrested after another drunken fight.

Alcohol is being blamed for the violence at Moffat Beach on the Sunshine Coast, with reports suggesting bottles were thrown at police.

Police were called to Eleanor Shipley Park multiple times on Sunday afternoon following reports of anti-social behaviour by a group of teens and adults.

After several hours of disturbances 12 people were arrested and 26 charges were laid, police said.

A 15-year-old was among the arrested dozen and charged with assaulting a police officer.

Acting Superintendent Jason Overland said the behaviour resulted in families leaving the park and injuries to officers.

“The behaviour witnessed by police yesterday does not represent the overall community who know how to celebrate respectfully and without disrupting those around them,” he said.

Three officers were injured during the incident with one officer being kicked in the head and another with a suspected broken hand.