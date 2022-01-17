Shocking video captures the moment a tornado rips through Fort Myers, Florida, destroying dozens of homes.

A tornado rips through Fort Myers, Florida, killing dozens of people and destroying dozens of homes, as captured on video.

HORRIFIC videos taken by locals show a tornado ripping through Fort Myers, Florida, destroying dozens of homes.

Parts of multiple homes in the Gulf Harbour Yacht and Country Club are ripped off and thrown into the air in one video.

On Sunday, the National Weather Service determined that the storm was an EF2 tornado after assessing the damage left behind.

The tornado’s path was 125 yards wide and 1.8 miles long, with winds estimated to reach 118 mph.

Over 100 mobile homes and 30 mobile homes were removed from their foundations in Iona, according to NBC 2.

There have only been minor injuries reported so far.

On early Sunday morning, a strong cold front had brought nearly two dozen tornado warnings to Southwest Florida.

Governor Ron DeSantis sent out a tweet expressing his condolences to those affected by the storms and stating that the Florida Division of Emergency Management will be available to assist.

“@FLCaseyDeSantis and I are praying for the families who were impacted by the severe weather in SWFL yesterday.”

“@FLSLERT dispatched a response team right away, and my administration will do everything we can to help families.”

According to officials in Lee County, where the storm hit, approximately 7,000 homes are without power, affecting up to 15,000 people.

According to county officials, approximately 28 homes were destroyed.

Another 62 homes are deemed uninhabitable.

According to the National Weather Service, at least one tornado was seen in Collier County.

The Florida Highway Patrol reports that the winds from those storms knocked over a tractor-trailer traveling along I-75N. The truck driver was injured, but the highway has since been cleared.

Send us an email at [email protected] or call us at 212 416 4552.

Follow us on Twitter at @TheSunUS and like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS.