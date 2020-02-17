Shooting Millers Park Sydney: Man, 18, dies and gunman on the loose

A gunman is on the loose after a teenager was shot dead in Sydney’s west and left to die next to his Lexus.

The 18-year-old man, who has not been identified, was shot in the chest at Miller Park on Cabramatta Avenue just after 11pm on Saturday.

Emergency crews arrived on the scene to find a member of the public desperately trying to revive the man.

He was lying in a pool of blood next to his silver Lexus, which had red P-plates on it.

New South Wales Police said paramedics tried to resuscitate the victim but he died at the scene.

Ahmad Elhamoui was watching television with his young children when he heard the gunshot.

‘My daughter said it sounds like a car … I said “no no it sounds like gun shot”,’ he told The Daily Telegraph.

‘I stood at my door with the lights off and noticed two people arguing after the gun shot … you couldn’t hear what they were saying.

‘Then there were all these cars passing by and parking to the left. I don’t know what was happening, more cars came along from the other side … so they literally blocked the road.’

He said police arrived ten minutes later.

Forensics taped off the family park on Sunday morning and swarmed the area looking for evidence.

The Lexus and three other cars, including a black Toyota Corolla, white VW hatchback and a purple Nissan Tiida, were taken by detectives.

The attacker had not been caught as of Sunday morning.