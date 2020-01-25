Shooting reportedly kills 6 in German town of Rot am See

BERLIN, Jan. 24 (Xinhua) — Six people were reportedly killed and several injured on Friday after a shooting in Germany’s southwestern town of Rot am See, according to local media FOCUS Online.

Local police tweeted that several shots were fired in a building near the local train station.

A suspect was caught and the victims were his family members, local police said, adding that there was no other perpetrator. The motive was still unclear, said the police.

Squads of policemen were dispatched to the scene and the situation was under control.