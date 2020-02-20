Shooting spree at TWO hookah bars in German city of Hanau leaves at least 8 dead

Shootings at two hookah bars in the German city of Hanau and nearby Kesselstadt have resulted in multiple casualties. Police believe the attacks are related and have detained one suspect.

German media reported that the first incident happened at Kurt-Schumacher-Platz in central Hanau. It was followed by the shooting in Kesselstadt, which apparently involved shots fired at another hookah bar from a moving car shortly afterward. The two incidents are being treated as related.

Schießerei in #Hanau mit 2 Toten pic.twitter.com/xOpnj5PZnt — Safahat (@SeloSays_DTG) February 19, 2020

Videos of the massive police response were posted to social media on Wednesday evening local time, along with speculation that at least eight people may have been killed at the two locations.

Shortly after midnight, Hanau police confirmed that eight people were killed, while five people were “seriously injured.”

#BREAKINGDead and wounded after two shootings in #Germany’s #Hanau city; large number of police forces at the scenepic.twitter.com/X4zbB7ffxG — EHA News (@eha_news) February 19, 2020

A third shooting, in the Lamboy district, has been reported by local TV channel Hessischer Rundfunk, but remains unconfirmed as of yet.

Hanau is a city of about 100,000 residents, located just east of Frankfurt on the Mein, in the German state of Hesse.

Dude a guy in my little hometown Hanau Germany started shooting and already killed 7 people wtf is happening take care of each other guys!! #hanau#kesselstadt#amoklauf#mainkinzigkreispic.twitter.com/72V7s8LUgH — EmrePTV (@EmrePtv) February 19, 2020

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!