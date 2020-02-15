Shopkeeper, 82, fights off 28-year-old thief with her walking stick

Feisty pensioner June Turner has been rewarded for her bravery after she tackled a drugged-up robber in her shop.

The 82-year-old, who owns AJ and J Newsagents in Hanley, Staffordshire, has been awarded £250 from the High Sheriff for her courage in fighting off Aaron Mountford.

Mountford was wrapped in a sleeping bag when he walked to the counter at 6.25am and demanded cash.

But the brave pensioner told him he was not having any before hitting him with a metal crutch.

The 28-year-old robber – who needed cash to repay a drugs debt – pushed her to the floor before making off with about £50 from the till and some cigarettes.

Now Mountford – who is already serving a four-and-a-half year prison sentence after committing a terrifying robbery at the Co-op in nearby Clayton – has been locked up for a further two years.

Prosecutor Ian Ball told Stoke-on-Trent Crown Court: ‘He demanded money. She thought it was a prank and told him he was not having any money.

‘There was a struggle. She picked up a metal crutch and tried hitting him with it. But given her age it had little effect. He pushed her and he removed cigarettes from the cabinet.

‘He smashed the till on the floor so the drawer opened and he took about £50. Mrs Turner remained on the floor and the defendant ran off.’

June was badly shaken following the ordeal and an ambulance was called. She sustained bruising to her left cheek.

In a victim statement she said she is now wary of being in the shop on her own. On occasions she has locked the door until she sees a customer.

She has run the shop for more than 40 years and never had any trouble but is now considering selling up.

The defendant’s DNA was recovered from the sleeping bag, which he left behind, as well as the till, the victim’s clothing and the crutch.

Mountford, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to robbery and asked for another robbery to be taken into consideration.

Hamish Noble, mitigating, said the defendant is ashamed.

He said: ‘The difficulty he has had is a drug addiction. He was under the influence at the time.

‘There was a drug debt of his own making, one that had consequences for him. There was a demand for quick payment of that debt.’

Judge David Fletcher had also sentenced Mountford last October.

He said: ‘On this occasion the person affected by your behaviour was a woman who has worked all her life. She continues to work aged 82. You pushed her out of the way. She fell to the ground as a result of a fairly telling push by you.’

He added: ‘I make a High Sheriff’s Award to June Turner for £250 for the stoicism and brave way she dealt with you.’