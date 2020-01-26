Shopkeeper leaves honest sign in his window explaining why won’t be open over Australia Day weekend

A shopkeeper has left an honest sign on their window explaining why they will be closed over the Australia Day long weekend.

‘Due to my alcohol dependency and stress of the past month we will be closed from 2pm today and [will]re-open Tuesday morning. Happy Australia Day,’ the sign reads.

The Perth shop owner then goes on to humorously explain that passers-by need not be concerned about their welfare as they are in a ‘good place’.

‘No need to worry about me. I am in a really good place right now, not emotionally or spiritually. Just on the couch with my dogs and my wine,’ the note continues.

A photograph of the sign was posted to Twitter on Saturday with a number of people voicing their support.

‘Hilarious,’ one person said.

‘I feel a great desire to support their business for such an honest note,’ another said.

Millions of Australians will celebrate over the weekend with Australia Day on the Sunday and a public holiday on Monday.