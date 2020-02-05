Shopper, 36, tells how she cheated death with Streatham jihadi

A shopper has revealed she was stabbed by the Streatham terrorist but escaped uninjured because the knife was still in plastic packaging.

Rosa – not her real name – said she ‘spent 20 minutes in hell’ as Sudesh Amman, 20, launched his attack on Sunday, knifing two people before police shot him dead.

The woman, originally from the Dominican Republic, described it as ‘like a movie’ as Amman stabbed two people after first lunging at her with the still wrapped knife.

She said it was ‘horrific’, adding: ‘Someone could have killed me when I was just going out to the shop.’

Speaking in Spanish, she said she had been in a corner shop for about five minutes when ‘the man came in… who hurt the other people’.

‘He came in and took a knife and he looked like he was leaving the shop. The owner thought he was going to stop by the cashier to pay,’ she told BBC News.

‘But… he pushed me, he tried to open and remove the plastic packaging from the knife but he didn’t manage.

‘He pushed and he stabbed me but the knife was still covered with plastic.’

Another victim, Monika Luftner, 51, was ‘extremely lucky’ to be alive after recently freed terrorist Sudesh Amman, 20, knifed her in the back as she left a cafe.

The nursery school teacher was stabbed in Sunday’s terrorist attack as she cycled home from coffee with friends.

The married mother-of-one’s husband was too distraught to talk when approached at the family home close to Streatham today, saying simply: ‘I can confirm that my wife is the woman who was stabbed.’

Mrs Luftner was one of two passers-by stabbed by Amman during a horrific one-minute rampage on the busy south London High Street.

Amman, who was wearing a fake suicide vest and being trailed by a five-strong police surveillance team, stole a 10-inch knife from a shop before stabbing people. He was shot dead 60 seconds later.

He had been released early from Belmarsh prison in south-east London two days before the attack, where he had boasted to fellow inmates about his plans to ‘take out an MP’.

It was the second terror attack in the capital in three months after Usman Khan killed two on London Bridge.

The fresh bloodshed sparked a row today over the automatic early release of jihadis from jails – which sees extremists automatically freed after serving half their sentences under laws passed by Tony Blair and Gordon Brown’s Labour governments.

Both Amman and Khan launched their stabbing sprees after being automatically released from prison without going in front of a parole board.

At least 18 terrorists are due to be released automatically from prison in the coming months, including convicted bomb-makers and ISIS fighters.

Boris Johnson is this week racing to close the loophole and hope to have a new law keeping all dangerous terrorists in prison in place within 10 days.

But even if the PM succeeds in passing the legislation, he faces a major court battle over his bid to keep terrorists in prison because human rights lawyers will try and overturn the measures in court arguing that it is unfair to change the terms of individuals’ sentences retrospectively.

Home Secretary Priti Patel today defended the government’s failure to close a loophole that sees terrorists automatically released from prison after serving half of their sentences.

She told This Morning: ‘We’ve been working on this for 6 months, I’ve been Home Secretary for 6 months and it wasn’t until the incident with Usman Khan, which was Fishmongers Hall, that is when we announced that we would bring in new legislation through a Counter Terrorism Bill.

‘We’ve announced that and that is coming within the first 100 days… These are the type of loop holes we’ve had to shut down.’

Speaking about the last two terror attacks, she said: ‘Those two individuals [Khan and Sudesh] did not go up in front of anybody… they did not go through a parole board process. They were not assessed, they were not checked over essentially. They were not assessed on their conduct in prison and if they were suitable to be released.

‘My own view, and the Prime Minister agrees as well, we cannot keep having terrorist offenders… we’ve got to stop that, we’ve got to stop them from having early release and this automatic release where they’re not checked and they’re not sitting in front of a parole board.’

Today, parents of children at St Bede’s Catholic Nursery and Primary School, where Monika Luftner worked, reacted after hearing she had been caught up in the rampage.

One mother told MailOnline: ‘We were all so shocked and upset when we heard that Miss Luftner was hurt in the terrorist attack.

‘She is a really lovely lady and very popular with the children. She is really into cycling and comes to work by bike.’

Another mother added: ‘I heard that it was Miss [sic]Luftner who was injured. It’s awful. You never think something like this could happen so close or to someone you know.’

A third parent called her ‘very brave’, before adding: ‘She is a lovely teacher and is a credit to everyone at the school.’

A school spokesman said: ‘We can confirm a member of staff was injured in Sunday’s terror related incident in Streatham. She is now making a good recovery after experiencing a shocking attack.’

Before Sunday’s attack, Mrs Luftner had travelled to Streatham with her 12-year-old daughter to meet friends at a nearby cafe. She yelled ‘he stabbed me’, as Amman went on the rampage, and witnesses said passers-by rushed to protect her in the aftermath.

One friend described how the victim, who moved to the UK from Poland around 20 years ago, was caught up in the attack after she turned down another coffee to head home by bike, leaving her daughter in her friends’ care.

He said that she is a nursery teacher at a nearby Catholic school and a prominent environmental campaigner and added: ‘She is an amazing woman with such a good spirit who is very involved in community life.’

Today it emerged the father of the Streatham terrorist told his son ‘don’t be naughty’ just hours before his knife rampage.

Faraz Khan, who left the UK three months ago, said he had only learnt about the horror his son unleashed after a cousin messaged him.

He told Sky News: ‘I spoke to Sudesh one day before he passed away. I didn’t know he had become radicalised.

‘He was a very calm and very good boy. He got angry nothing else. A good boy. Nothing bad to say about him. I told him not be naughty, be a good boy.’

The terrorist’s mother previously revealed how he asked for his favourite mutton biryani meal just hours before he was shot dead, as she told of her ‘disgust’ at what her son had done.

Amman had been under constant surveillance following his early release from prison on January 23.

While at Belmarsh, a prisoner claimed Amman told him he wanted to copy the murder of Jo Cox, saying: ‘The only way to get these filthy non-believers out of Syria is to take out MPs like that white guy did with the lady in 2016.’

The inmate, a Muslim convert convicted for drugs offences and violence, said Amman was a volatile and outspoken extremist who ‘wanted to do something real, something organised like the [IRA] used to’.

He said Amman was ‘strange’ and prone to mood swings and jihadist outbursts, adding to The Times: ‘I’ve served time with a lot of convicted terrorists, but this guy was definitely the scariest – his eyes had no life in them.’

Official sources said the fanatic associated with extremists behind bars and praised the London Bridge terror attack in November.

Before being jailed in 2018, Amman asked his girlfriend to behead her parents because they were ‘kuffar’ and wrote about how his goal was to be a martyr.

His stash of manuals on bomb making, knife fighting and close combat included the titles Bloody Brazilian Knife Fighting and How to Make A Bomb In Your Kitchen.

The North West London College student jotted down how to make explosives in a notebook and was planning a terrorist attack in Queensbury, northwest London, during Skype chats.

Amman posted a link to a pdf copy of the ‘Inspire’ magazine focusing on the idea of the ‘Lone Jihad’ in a family WhatsApp group in January this year, exposing children as young as 11 to extremist material.

The document contained an article about ‘the successful pressure cooker bomb’ and provided detailed instructions on how to maximise casualties through the use of IEDs.

The Streatham attack was the second terror incident in the British capital in the past three months, coming soon after former terrorist prisoner Usman Khan stabbed and killed two people on London Bridge in November.

It prompted Boris Johnson to promise sweeping new laws that will see hundreds of terrorists already in jail locked up for longer.

Justice Secretary Robert Buckland also announced a major review yesterday which could see terrorists jailed for life or permanent conditions placed on their release.

The UK faces an ‘unprecedented situation of severe gravity’, he said.

In an extraordinary move, ministers will introduce emergency legislation this week to stop 220 extremists already in jail being set free half way into their sentence.

Mr Buckland said serving terrorist prisoners will not be released before their full sentence has been served without a risk assessment from a beefed-up Parole Board, in a move likely to face a huge backlash and legal challenge.

These are the faces of 18 extremists who are set to be back on Britain’s streets as soon as this month under existing laws which allow them to be released midway through their prison sentences.

Yesterday, Boris Johnson vowed to overhaul this current system and stop 220 terrorists from being freed early.

Terrorists are currently freed after serving half or two-thirds of a sentence, depending on when they were jailed and the type of punishment imposed.

Some may have had to serve longer if their behaviour behind bars was disruptive.

The Prison Service refuses to discuss individuals, but the Daily Mail and MailOnline below names convicted terrorists eligible for release this year – as the rules currently stand. However, they could be affected by the Prime Minister’s plan to extend sentences.

Yusuf Sarwar and Mohammed Nahin Ahmed were jailed in 2014 for going to Syria to join rebel fighters.

The pair, from Birmingham, were sentenced for engaging in conducts in preparation of terrorist acts.

At the time of sentencing, the judge imposed an extended licence period of five years. They could be back on the streets in November.

Judge Michael Topolski described the two men as ‘deeply committed to violent extremism’.

He said they had ‘willingly, enthusiastically and with a great deal of purpose, persistence and determination embarked on a course intended to commit acts of terrorism’.

West Midlands Police said they were first alerted to the case when Sarwar’s parents reported him missing last year.

The two friends travelled to Syria in May 2013, where they are believed to have spent eight months with the al-Nusra Front, a jihadist group affiliated with al-Qaeda.

Moinul Abedin was arrested in November 2000, after police discovered bomb-making material at a rented property in Birmingham. His earliest release date is November.

Abedin, 27 at the time of his trial, lived in a terraced house in Sparkbrook, Birmingham with his young family, but rented a house nearby.

Detectives found nearly 100kg of chemicals used to manufacture the explosive HMTD.

He claimed that he and a co-defendant, who was acquitted, were setting up a fireworks business.

At the time of his sentence, current terror laws did not exist and he was prosecuted under the 1883 Explosives Act.

The terms of the 1883 legislation meant the evidence which was heard in the trial concentrated on the explosives and not Abedin’s connections or any potential plot.

It was not until 2007, five years after his conviction and nearly seven after his arrest, the security services acknowledged his significance.

Now Abedin’s name appears on the MI5’s list of terrorists convicted this century.

Aras Mohammed Hamid, then aged 27, was jailed for seven years for preparing acts of terrorism after he tried to join Islamic State fighters in Iraq.

He was jailed along with friend Shivan Hayder Azeez Zangana, 21, who was sentenced to three years in prison.

Azeez of Sheffield, was sent to the UK by his family to keep him safe after battling extremists with the Kurdish Peshmerga separatist group.

He was turned by fellow Kurd, asylum-seeker Hamid, and agreed to change sides and go with him to fight for so-called Islamic State.

The pair were discovered by police sleeping at a Birmingham mosque days after Azeez’s relatives had called 999 with concerns.

He had fled his home and bought a plane ticket to Sulaymaniyah in northern Iraq. Hamid was found two days later in a lorry on the A2 trying to flee the UK with a fake passport.

His earliest release date is May.

Muslim convert Patrick Kabele, 32, who tried to join ISIS was jailed for six years after police discovered a diary in which he said he wanted to buy a nine-year-old slave girl,

The scaffolder from Willesden, North London, was found guilty at Woolwich Crown Court and jailed for six years with an extended licence of four years in May 2017.

The jury was not aware that Kabele had expressed violent sentiments towards women, writing in one entry about ‘seeding some women over here, UK white.’

In another entry, he wrote: ‘My plan remains the same. It’s only my [attitude]towards women and children, ie not giving a f***.

‘I am talking seeding women. Chinese, Indian, whatever. In Uganda, multiple wives and s*** on the side.’

In the diary, which was found on his phone as he tried to leave the country, Kabele said he had a ‘death wish’ and wanted to die young.

Kabele was found guilty of preparing acts of terrorism by trying to get to Syria. He could be released this month.

Radicalised chemistry teacher Jamshed Javeed was jailed for six years in 2015 for preparing to fight with ISIS in Syria.

Police said the 30-year-old was ‘determined’ to leave his job and ‘fight jihadi’ but his family, including his pregnant wife, grabbed his ‘go bag’ of money, supplies and his passport.

He had intended to travel with a man he had met only three months beforehand but could not travel without his documents.

When he applied for a new passport and received it last December anti-terror police swooped and arrested him.

Javeed taught 11 to 16-year-old pupils at Sharples High School in Bolton, Greater Manchester.

His brother Mohammad Azzam, 19, is missing and presumed dead in Syria after travelling there last September.

Javeed also admitted to transferring £1,400 into his brother’s account to pay for his and a friend’s flights to the warzone shortly before his own arrest.

The other man was Anil Khalil Raoufi, 20, from Didsbury, who died in the fighting in 2015.

His earliest release date is March.

Zakariya Ashiq was jailed for six years after dropping out of his A-level studies and travelling to Turkey with his imam father to join ISIS.

Ashiq made recordings on WhatsApp telling friends ‘there is no life without Jihad’ and ‘the second I get a chance I am doing martydom’.

When he was caught, the 20-year-old told police he was ‘studying A-levels exams and becoming stressed’ and said he had planned to go to Egypt but his father had persuaded him to go to Turkey instead.

Ashiq described how his mother travelled out to Turkey and tricked him into meeting her before taking his passport and escorting him home.

On his return Ashiq began working in a tyre warehouse and engaged in conversations on the website known as ChatRoulette which pairs random people around the world for conversations over webcameras.

In the conversations Ashiq told one person he met, speaking in Arabic: ‘Thanks Allah, the Islamic State is lived by Muslims. They kill the infidels and the apostates.’

He encouraged another person to join the Islamic State, telling them: ‘It’s easy to join dawla [the State]…they will pay u good wage…find u a wife…respond to the calling brother…immigrate to the State of Islam.’

On July 11, Ashiq made a second attempt to travel abroad, this time telling police who stopped him at Birmingham Airport that he was heading for Kavos in Corfu because he didn’t want to take part in Ramadan and his parents were strict and he had begun to ‘rebel against them.’

He was then charged with preparing acts of terrorism and jailed for six years in 2015. His earliest release date is November.

Mohammed Khilji was jailed for five years in June 2018 for sharing graphic beheading videos on WhatsApp.

The 19-year-old first came to the attention of police after he posted a video on YouTube in which he had digitally altered footage of a wargame video to make it appear that the featured soldiers were Daesh fighters.

Khilji had superimposed black Daesh flags on the ‘Battlefield’ video and overlaid it with a terrorist battle song and a quote from a Daesh propaganda magazine.

Detectives searched his home on 4 July, recovering his mobile phone and a computer.

Experts examined the devices and found he had been sharing graphic videos of Daesh beheading soldiers and videos, calling for violence against non-Muslims.

One of the videos included footage of the 2017 Westminster terror attack, and concluded by offering the viewer advice on preparing a vehicle-borne bomb.

Khilji was eventually found guilty of eight counts of encouraging terrorism.

His earliest release date will be March.

Mohammed Hamza Ghani told officers he found terror magazines ‘entertaining and informative’ when they were found in his possession.

Officers search the 28-year-old’s home in Barnet after he phoned 999 and the anti-terrorist hotline and claiming he was looking to kill ‘people or police’.

Ghani was already known to officials because he was undergoing the Channel intervention programme after expressing extremist views.

When officers visited him at home, the terrorist confessed that electronic devices in his bedroom contained electronic copies of terrorist magazines, including Isis and al-Qaeda propaganda.

Commander Clarke Jarrett, head of the Metropolitan Police counterterror command, said: ‘The officer seized his devices, including USB sticks and a laptop, and these were later analysed by digital forensic specialists. They did indeed contain terrorist publications, featuring horrendous articles about how to make different types of bombs, where to carry out terrorist attacks and how to assassinate people.’

When police asked him about the magazines, which included an issue commemorating the 11 September 2011 terror attacks, Ghani said he considered them ‘entertaining and informative’.

Ghani was jailed for 28 months in May 2019. His earliest release date is March.

Omar Ashfaq left memory sticks containing terrorist propaganda inside shoes while Muslim worshippers were praying.

One was found by a nine-year-old boy who had gone to the mosque with his father and older brother.

During Ramadan in May and June 2018, the 24-year-old travelled to mosques in Luton, Derby, Loughborough, Coventry and Birmingham to leave extremist and violent material.

On Friday 1 June, three USB drives containing imagery and words promoting and encouraging terrorism, were found in the shoes of people attending a mosque in Leicestershire.

The following day the same thing happened at two mosques in Bedfordshire, in which four USB drives in total were found. Five drives were also discovered at a mosque in the West Midlands.

Two days later another three devices were found at a Derbyshire mosque. A further stick was discovered at another mosque in the West Midlands shortly after.

Worshippers who found the memory sticks informed mosque authorities who were able to identify Ashfaq from CCTV footage and notified the police.

The suspect, formerly from Derby, was arrested and a search of his home and a vehicle uncovered numerous bags of USB sticks as well as notes outlining his plans.

One document labelled ‘Target: 1 week’ was a map on which a route was drawn, taking in as far north as Leeds, east to Peterborough, south to London and west to Stoke-on-Trent.

He was jailed for four-and-a-half years in May last year. His earliest release date is September.

March – ‘I’ll behead you’, extremist told officer after his stash of ‘grotesque’ execution videos were uncovered

ISIS supporter Atiq Ahmed threatened to behead a police officer when his stash of ‘grotesque’ execution videos was uncovered.

The 32-year-old, from Oldham, pleaded guilty to two counts of dissemination of a terrorist publication by posting links to disturbing IS propaganda videos, one of which was viewed on YouTube more than 37,000 times.

Ahead of his sentencing, where he was jailed for two-and-a-half years, the Old Bailey heard how his family had raised concerns in March this year, fearing he was a danger to society, citing his violent behaviour, mental health problems and solvent abuse.

He could also be out next month.

Mohammed Zahir Khan, from Sunderland, was jailed for four-and-a-half years in 2018 for expressing his support for ISIS on social media.

He was found guilty after posts emerged of his called for ‘death to Shias’, while pro-ISIS videos were also discovered on his computer.

He could be released next month.

Fahim Adam first came to police attention after he was caught up in a car crash in November 2017, prompting officers to seize his phone.

After analysing the device, they found he had downloaded several extremists magazines which encouraged people to commit acts of terrorism and provided information about how attacks could be carried out.

They included two editions of the ISIS propaganda publication ‘Rumiyah’ which gave Jihadists tips on how to carry out random ‘lone wolf’ knife strikes.

The 30-year-old, from Blackburn, was charged with possessing information useful to terrorism and jailed for 30 months in February 2019.

He is due for release within months.

Shazib Khan was jailed for eight years in May 2016 for preparing to travel to Syria to join ISIS.

Mr Justice Edis, sentencing, said he had rejected English law in favour of Sharia, and had sought to fight with the terrorist group.

He was also handed an extended period of five years on licence.

Shazid Khan’s nephew, delivery driver Junead Khan, was jailed for life with a minimum term of 12 years for plotting to kill US personnel outside Lakenheath US air base.

A court heard Junead had used his job to scout for potential victims. He had also planned to travel to Syria with his uncle.

Shazib Khan is due to be released this year.

Mohammed Uddin travelled to Syria to join ISIS but returned home because he disliked the ‘cold water’, ‘bland food’ and ‘doing absolutely jack’.

The security guard – who referred to himself as ‘Supaman’ – travelled to the war-torn region on November 4, 2015 intending to join ISIS.

On December 12, he crossed the border back into Turkey where he was held by the authorities because he did not have any travel documents.

He was stopped by counter terrorism officers at Gatwick Airport when he returned to Britain on December 22, who believed he was involved in terrorist-related activity and found extremist material in his possession.

Uddin, who had earlier boasted it was ‘p*** easy’ to cross the border from Turkey into Syria, quickly became disillusioned with life in the Middle East.

The 29-year-old was jailed to seven years in prison after pleading guilty to a charge of preparing acts of terrorism.

He could be released within months.

: The already convicted terrorist was freed from prison on licence after attempting travelling to Syria to join ISIS but jailed for a year for hiding a phone from police.

The 23-year-old also kept an email address secret from officers but he was exposed when he made an application to the Department of Work and Pensions (DWP) with the undisclosed contact details.

He could be released in September.

: Mother who led the first all-female British ISIS cell and helped her daughter, Rizlaine Boular, plan a knife attack on the Palace of Westminster in May 2017.

She was sentenced to six years and nine months in prison and could be released in August.

: The child became Britain’s youngest terrorist in 2015 when he was convicted for planning to attack an Anzac Day parade in Australia.

The 14-year-old had planned to behead his teachers before moving on a hit list of targets.

He was jailed for life but will be eligible for parole this year.