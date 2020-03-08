Shopper claims her 3kg Woolworths chicken breast weighs less than HALF the amount shown on the label

A disgruntled shopper has slammed Woolworths after claiming she noticed her packaged meat weighed significantly less than the amount shown on the label.

The Queensland customer, named Candice, bought 3.192kg worth of chicken breast fillets for $9.50 per kilo, coming to a total of $30.32.

But upon returning home, she was shocked to discover that the meat weighed just 1.223kg on her own kitchen scale – less than half the amount she paid for.

‘I was so excited to pick up my order today from Woolworths and thought my chicken seemed light,’ she said in a Facebook group.

‘So I weighed it, then saw the weight, so double checked in my car in case I left a bag in there. I didn’t. So disappointing. If my kids had of unpacked it they wouldn’t have noticed.’

Daily Mail Australia has contacted Woolworths for comment.

And she wasn’t the only one to claim her meat was sold to her underweight.

The disappointment resonated with a second shopper who claimed her 1kg pack of diced chicken came to a total of just 866g once weighed at home.

‘Feeling a bit ripped off,’ Julie said.

This follows on from a sequence of recent customer complaints placed upon the supermarket giant regarding the issue.

Earlier this year, another shopper also claimed she was charged $7.50 for lean beef mince measuring 262g – rather than the 500g it was meant to be.

One well-informed social media user pointed out that the letter ‘e’ next to the weight stands for estimate, meaning the amount doesn’t necessarily have to be the same on the packet, but does have to be ‘close’ to it.

‘The “e” sign on a food label indicates that the volume or weight of the product is an average value,’ it reads on FoodInfo.net.

‘Packaging machines in the food industry are not completely accurate; there will always be a margin of inaccuracy.’

Despite this knowledge, however, Candice’s chicken breast was deli bought and packaged instead of pre-packed, unlike the mince meat.

A Woolworths spokesperson told Daily Mail Australia in February 2020: ‘We want our customers to shop with the confidence they’re getting what they’re paying for.

‘We’re aware of the customer’s claim and have been looking into it with our meat production partner.

‘We have a range of checks and balances in place throughout production to help ensure our products comply with trade measurement requirements.

‘If ever our customers are concerned about the weight of a product, we’d encourage them to return it for a refund.’

The customer who purchased the mince vowed to no longer buy meat from Woolworths, who both attach the ‘e’ symbol to its produce.

‘Seriously Woolworths… I have been buying this mince like this for a while and (it is) not cheap due to trying to cut out fat,’ the shopper Mandy wrote on Facebook.

‘I weighed it today and there is less than 300g in a supposed 500g pack. And yes my scales are fine. I use them daily. How many people are you ripping off including the packaging weight?’

Woolworths audits its products regularly and uses commercial scales to make sure their food complies with weight requirements.