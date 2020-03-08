Shopper issues plea for toilet paper and tissues and urges people to STOP coronavirus panic-buying 

A man with cystic fibrosis who goes through a box of tissues a day has pleaded for shoppers to stop stock-piling toilet paper and other staple items amid coronavirus panic.

Peter Oxford, from Sydney, recently started taking a lifesaving drug for his condition, which causes him to cough up higher than normal amounts of mucus.

But he has been running out of tissues throughout the week, after thousands of shoppers nationwide cleared out supermarket shelves.

Mr Oxford left his neighbours a note pleading for them to swap their tissues for his toilet paper, which he has enough of.

‘Dear neighbours. I can’t find tissues anywhere at our supermarkets, I have cystic fibrosis and need these on a daily basis,’ the note read.

‘Does anyone have a spare box to leave at my door…I can swap you for a roll of toilet paper.

‘Is this what it’s come to?’

A kind neighbour gave Mr Oxford a box of tissues just hours after putting up his letter in the apartment block’s lift.

But after he had used the box up, Mr Oxford was forced to travel to the shops four times in one day, only to discover toilet paper and tissues had been all cleared out.

‘I went to grocery stores in Roseberry, Greensquare, Waterloo and Zetland. I even went to Bunnings … Nothing,’ he told news.com.au.

‘I nearly want to cry. It’s causing me so much anxiety. People with disabilities are being disadvantaged with all this toilet paper buying.’

On Saturday, Mr Oxford managed to find a box of 80 tissues for $3.50 – more than three times the usual price.

‘Usually it’s a dollar for 200 tissues…I don’t have family near me, I support myself. The coronavirus panic is costing more money for people like myself,’ he said.

Coles even introduced a further limit on purchases of toilet paper to a single pack, saying it’s the ‘right thing to do’ to ensure all Australians have access to their fair share of essentials.

Supermarkets have begun imposing limits on the sale of loo roll after having their shelves stripped by hysterical shoppers.

Coles on Sunday introduced a further limit of one pack per customer, per shop, after restricting purchases to four packs on Thursday.

Competitor Woolworths currently has a two-packet limit per customer per shop.

So far 77 Australians have tested positive to the coronavirus and three people have died.

An 82-year-old man, who contracted the coronavirus from an infected aged care worker at BaptistCare’s Dorothy Henderson Lodge in his Sydney, died on Sunday.

His death follows that of a 95-year-old woman, a fellow Dorothy Henderson Lodge resident, and a 78-year-old man in Perth.