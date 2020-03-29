Shopper Mugged for Bog Roll as Coronavirus Mutates to Attack People’s Common Decency

Having lots of toilet roll is the new status symbol of 2020 – like having a needlessly big car and being alive and in good health was in 2019 – to such an extent that people are being mugged for their precious stacks of Lilac Lux Ultrasoft Quiltsorb Triplelux on the formerly civilised streets of London.

This is reported as happening in Haringey, north London, over the weekend, when a 56-year-old shopper says he was robbed of his multiple-of-four pack of bottom salve in broad daylight at around 3:30pm. He explained and got a bit soap box emotional, saying: “I was shaken and shocked. Is that what we have come to? It’s not the value of the toilet roll, it’s the principle. I’m concerned about the vulnerable people, the elderly. In terms of their health and their emotions as well.”

The UK supermarkets came together this weekend to say don’t be a dick to all the people wrestling toilet rolls off old ladies, but it would appear to have fallen on deaf ears. [Metro]

