Shoppers at Aldi discover a cheaper ‘dupe’ of Irn Bru, but Scots are divided.

Customers at Aldi have discovered a cheaper ‘dupe’ of Irn Bru, but Scots are divided.

Aldi is known for producing knockoffs of ‘big brand’ items that look and taste identical to the original but cost half as much.

However, when it comes to our national beverage, some Scots are less enthusiastic.

Budget stores are well-known for having less expensive versions of ‘big brand’ items, whether it’s skin-care, beauty, or food and drink.

Aldi is one store that is known for doing just that, and as a result, you’ll often see people scouring the store for the latest dupes and bargains.

However, some Scots are hailing one swap as the “real deal,” while others are impressed.

One customer took to Facebook to share their latest must-buy – Aldi’s ‘Vive Iron Brew.’

“Of course, there’s orange gin,” Katie Simpson added.

“I believe this iron brew tastes just like the real thing, and it’s only 49p, so cheers to everyone.”

In comparison, the original Irn Bru 2L bottle costs £1.50, so the ‘dupe’ saves you £1.01p.

While some people were eager to rush to their nearest Aldi, others were less enthusiastic.

“Oh I think it takes rank compared to actual Irn bru,” one said in response to the post. “Perhaps next time I’ll try it with gin.”

“Our local store had it for over six months now haven’t seen it since before Christmas… shame as it was my favvy, no diff to the original,” said another.

“As a 60-plus Scot, let me assure you all that nothing compares to Barrs Irn Bru,” said a third.

Regardless of how much gin you use.”

The drink’s reviews on the supermarket’s website are similar, with many people describing it as “as good as the original” and giving it a 4.8-star rating.

Iron Brew by Aldi is only available in Scottish stores, so if you’re not in Scotland, you’re out of luck.