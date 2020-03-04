Shopping mall guard took 30 hostage at gunpoint ‘after being fired for 2-week holiday’

At least 30 people are being held hostage in a Manila shopping mall by a man who is believed to be armed with a rifle

A crazed mall security guard took dozens hostage after being fired for an unauthorised two-week holiday.

One person was rushed to hospital with gunshot wounds after Archie Paray went berserk with grenades and an assault rifle when told of his sacking this morning.

Local police chiefs said that gunshots were heard at the V-Mall in San Juan’s Greenhills district before noon local time.

Thousands of terrified shoppers fled for exits as the unnamed gunman rounded up 30 hostages.

Five were later released after a four-hour stand-off with cops, before Paray surrendered at 8pm local time.

Mayor Francis Zamora claimed that the former guard was recently fired from his job – ad had returned to work with “demands” on Monday morning.

The mayor continued: “He was trying to convince other guards to join him in some sort of coup d’etat against the mall management.”

He added that the suspect allegedly appeared to have grenades with him at the scene.

National Capital Region police chief Debold Sinas and Colonel Jimmy Santos are believed to be inside to negotiate with the hostage-taker.

V-Mall is a popular hotspot for those looking for cheaper headphones and electronic items.

In a statement, Greenhills Centre Management said: “We have confirmed reports of an ongoing incident in Greenhills, involving a hostage-taking some of our employees by a former SASCOR (Safeguard Armor Security Corporation) security guard.

“A fellow security guard was injured, but has already been brought to the hospital.”

Local media claims that the hostage-taker wants to talk to the media and his former colleagues.

He is also reported to have asked for food and water.

Social media footage shows a man who appears to be injured being carried through the shopping centre before being put into a wheelchair.