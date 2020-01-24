Shorthanded Nuggets still drop Timberwolves, 107-100

Michael Porter Jr. had 20 points and a career-high 14 rebounds, Nikola Jokic finished with 17 points and 13 rebounds, and the Denver Nuggets beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 107-100 in Minneapolis on Monday night.

Jerami Grant scored 19 points and Will Barton added 18 for Denver, which has won seven straight against the Timberwolves.

Karl-Anthony Towns had 28 points, Josh Okogie scored 16 and Andrew Wiggins 15 for Minnesota, which has lost six straight.

Allen Crabbe had three points in his first game for the Timberwolves.

Denver played without three starters for the third straight game. Guard Jamal Murray (sprained left ankle) has been out for three, guard Gary Harris (adductor strain) has missed four in a row and forward Paul Millsap has sat out seven straight.

Minnesota opened up a 73-69 lead late in the third quarter but Porter helped the Nuggets come back to take an 81-79 lead heading into the fourth.

After Towns tied it on an 11-foot jumper, Mason Plumlee scored on a dunk and layup and Porter hit a 3-pointer to put the Nuggets ahead 88-83. Keita Bates-Diop dunked but Denver went on a 10-3 run.

Porter hit a 3-pointer, Jokic sank a pair of free throws and Malik Beasley drilled a 3-pointer off of a steal and then scored on a layup to make it 98-88 with 5:50 left.

Towns hit a 3-pointer and Robert Covington a layup to get the Timberwolves within 102-95 with 3:13 left.

After a Denver missed on the other end Towns converted a three-point play to get within four. The teams traded baskets before Jokic missed a 3-pointer, giving the Timberwolves a chance to get within a possession.

Towns missed a runner and Barton hit a 3-pointer with 30.4 seconds left to seal it.

The Timberwolves led by 10 after Towns hit a shot midway through the second quarter but Denver rallied in the last 5:43 to take the lead. Porter scored nine points to help the Nuggets close the period on a 19-8 run and go into the locker room ahead 55-54.

–Field Level Media