Shortly after the ball drops in Times Square, New York City’s new mayor is sworn in.

NEW YORK — It’s time to get down to business.

Eric Adams was sworn in as the city’s 110th mayor in Times Square early Saturday — and he’s taking the reins in the midst of an aggressively resurgent pandemic, with a long policy to-do list and a promise to reverse decades of government “dysfunction.”

Adams, whose campaign slogan was “stay focused, no distractions, and grind,” is the city’s second Black mayor.

Adams took the oath of office in front of thousands of New Year’s Eve revelers on the main riser in Times Square, holding up a framed photo of his late mother.

As he walked off the stage, Adams declared, “New York is back.”

Before his inauguration, the New York native waxed poetic about his city’s “unbelievable” resilience in the face of COVID-19.

“It’s fantastic when New York demonstrates to the rest of the country how we can come back,” Adams said.

“It may be COVID, but the reality is our city’s and country’s resiliency — we showed the world what we’re made of.”

We’re amazing.

This is a fantastic city.”

Times Square, New York City, New Year’s Eve 2022

Adams was supposed to be sworn in at an indoor Jan. 1 ceremony, rather than the traditional City Hall ceremony.

At the Kings Theatre in Brooklyn, there was one ceremony.

But, as the omicron variant continues to ravage New York and the country, he moved the party outside to Times Square.

The Times Square celebration was more upbeat and less combative than outgoing Mayor Bill de Blasio’s swearing-in ceremony on the steps of City Hall in 2014, which featured speakers snubbing his predecessor Mayor Michael Bloomberg.

The unconventional Times Square swearing-in brought together Adams’ family and de Blasio, as well as roughly 15,000 revelers for the traditional ball drop, giving the new mayor a massive audience to enjoy.

The still-raging pandemic, which Adams will inherit as mayor, dampened the celebrations.

Adams has completed his oath-taking…

