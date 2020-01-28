Shots of Kalashnikov reportedly heard in Nimes, southern France

PARIS, Jan. 26 (Xinhua) — Shots fired of Kalashnikov, an assault rifle, sounded in the neighborhood of Pissevin in Nimes, southern France, Sunday evening, according to the local newspaper Midi Libre.

The police are on the scene and still no reports of injured people or fatalities, reported Sunday evening the newspaper.

Gunshots rang out at around 8 p.m. local time in the neighborhood of Pissevin in Nimes. “It is believed to be several bursts of Kalashnikovs that required police intervention,” reported Midi Libre, adding this incident caused “material damage but no victims”.