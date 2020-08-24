Shougang Park builds center for flagship stores

Shougang Park is building a center to brands to launch new products and open their first Beijing stores, according to the Shougang Group.

The building housed Shougang’s first modern furnace of over 2,500 cubic meters in the last century. Known as the third furnace, the new Beijing landmark in Shougang Park is now used for exhibitions and events, such as Beijing Esports 2020 held last weekend.

The first floor of the furnace is a commercial space with bookstores and theaters. The second floor covering 4,117 square meters is a show floor for product launches. A car release event was held here in 2018.

Other buildings in Shougang Park are also being turned into venues for product releases. Meanwhile, the park will make pricing policies and operation service plans, provide supporting infrastructure and sales platforms, and perfect protection systems for trademarks.

The park is also ramping up efforts to recruit brands to open their flagship stores. Shougang Park has cooperated with a number of high-quality projects, and more than 15 companies have said they will open stores here soon.

At the upcoming event of the China International Fair for Trade in Services, Shougang Park will present two themed expos of cultural services and winter sports to showcase the results of industry integrations and public cultural services.

The cultural services expo will exhibit the changes of Shougang Park through a big screen and furnace models.

At the winter sports expo, robot guides, sellers, and VR facilities are available to help to present the development of sports, cultural innovations, and digital intelligence industries in Shougang Park.