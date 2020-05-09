Should there be more freedom for people who had Covid?

There is a lot of debate in the government about proof of immunity: Pro signals are heard from the ÖVP, green is against it. There is a concept.

Vienna. The excitement about the alleged app requirement almost went under. But in the much-quoted interview that Chancellor adviser Antonella Mei-Pochtler gave to the Financial Times, she also revealed that the government was heavily discussing evidence of immunity. So whether people who have had Covid disease could have more freedom. “You don’t want to create a two-tier society (…), But there has to be clarity about the risks,” said Mei-Pochtler.