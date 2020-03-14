Show cancelled as NSW virus cases near 100

The Sydney Royal Easter Show has been cancelled and Anzac Day events are also likely to be halted due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak with almost 100 cases now confirmed in NSW.

The federal government on Friday announced non-essential gatherings of 500 people or more shouldn’t be held from Monday.

Cricket Australia had already banned spectators from Australia’s one-day series matches against New Zealand in Sydney on Friday and Sunday.

Numerous international conferences scheduled for Sydney have also been postponed.

The number of coronavirus cases in NSW reached 92 on Friday after another 14 cases were confirmed including a man who flew into Sydney Airport while sick.

A further 2000 cases are under investigation, NSW Health said in a statement, while almost 15,000 people have been tested and cleared.

A 27-year-old man who arrived in Sydney on Sunday from Switzerland via Dubai was unwell during his journey. The patient travelled on Emirates flight 90 and flight 414.

The other new cases include an aged care worker and travellers from Italy, the United States and Switzerland.

One case, a 48-year-old woman, had no overseas travel or contact with a confirmed case.

Katoomba High School, in the Blue Mountains west of Sydney, was closed on Friday after a staff member tested positive for coronavirus, the school said on Facebook.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian attended a Council of Australian Governments meeting in Sydney where leaders were advised that non-essential gatherings should be halted.

Ms Berejiklian said the decision won’t affect how NSW manages school closures.

“School is essential, it’s safe to go to school, and when it’s not, we will shut down that particular school and work with the school community to reopen at the appropriate time,” the premier added.

Royal Agricultural Society of NSW chief executive Brock Gilmour says cancelling the Easter show will cost the society tens of millions of dollars.

“We survived the 1919 Spanish flu pandemic, we survived the Great Depression and we survived World War II,” Mr Gilmour told reporters on Friday.

“We will survive coronavirus.”

RSL NSW says the decision on mass gatherings “will obviously have an impact on planning for Anzac Day”.

Representatives will meet with the state government on Monday “to further understand the impact of this advice” before informing sub-branches of the outcome, the league said on Facebook.

NSW is ramping up efforts to contain the COVID-19 pandemic which authorities warn could infect as many as 1.6 million in the first wave of a statewide outbreak.

The president of the NSW branch of the Australian Medical Association says schools and employers shouldn’t ask staff and students to go to a GP unnecessarily as they deal with COVID-19.

“Many schools and employers call on GPs to issue certificates for normal illnesses, missing exams or absences,” Dr Kean-Seng Lim said in a statement.

“(But) AMA NSW is calling on employers and schools to waive requirements for those who require time off work or school, for any illness, to obtain certificates and clearances from their GP.”

Chief Health Officer Dr Kerry Chant has said the state is preparing for 20 per cent of its eight million residents to catch COVID-19.

Oscar-winning US actor Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson were on Thursday confirmed to be infected and were hospitalised on the Gold Coast.

Wilson performed in front of more than 200 at the Sydney Opera House on Saturday.