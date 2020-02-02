Shringla begins his term as India’s new Foreign Secretary

NEW DELHI, Jan. 29 (Xinhua) — India’s new Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla assumed the highest administrative office in the country’s External Affairs Ministry on Wednesday.

He is India’s 33rd Foreign Secretary.

Shringla, a 1984-batch Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer, succeeded erstwhile Foreign Secretary Vijay Keshav Gokhale whose service superannuated after a two-year term.

In a statement issued on his first day in office, Shringla said that as “Foreign Secretary,” he looked forward to working with India’s many partners in the international system to enhance developmental and economic linkages as well as connectivities with India’s neighbors.