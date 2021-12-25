Siblings say he was ‘whooped with paddle’ by his mother and stepmother, who have been arrested.

Siblings say he was ‘whooped with paddle’ by his mother and stepmother after he was beaten to death by his mother and stepmother.

The parents of a nine-year-old boy who died after being repeatedly “whopped with a paddle” have been charged.

After Elijah Thomas Ross died last Saturday, his mother Jenna Mae Miller, 36, and stepmother Alesha Lynn Miller, 30, were arrested, according to the Fort Wayne Police Department.

Authorities claim that the couple failed to intervene and provide their son with the medical attention he required following a series of brutal assaults.

According to court documents, the nine-year-old was fighting with his older brother at a Christmas party while his parents were there.

However, when they returned, the brawl had “gotten out of hand,” leaving Elijah gasping for air.

The couple rushed the young boy to the Lutheran Downtown Hospital right away, absolving his siblings of any responsibility.

Despite the best efforts of medical personnel, he tragically died four hours later.

The child had “multiple bruises” to his back, face, buttocks, and genitals, according to an autopsy, which were most likely caused by a belt or a large paddle.

His body was also described as “cold and limp,” with signs of rigor mortis.

According to the New York Post, the boy’s brother later told cops that his stepmother targeted Elijah on a regular basis, “slamming him to the ground” and “whooping him with the paddle.”

Alesha would also tell his siblings to “beat him up” and force him to sit in the corner before returning and allegedly abusing him.

Police discovered a white leather belt and a large wooden paddle with the handle broken off after arresting the pair, which matched the autopsy descriptions.

They have since been charged with multiple counts of fatal neglection, as well as an additional count of deadly battery against stepmother Alesha.

A hearing has been scheduled for December.

number 29

Send us an email at [email protected] or call us at 212 416 4552.

Follow us on Twitter at @TheSunUS and like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS.