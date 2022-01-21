Siblings sleep in hammocks suspended 70 feet above a cliff face.

Siblings sleep in 70-foot-high hammocks suspended over a cliff drop.

A cliffhanger awaited this brother and sister while sleeping in hammocks 70 feet above the ground.

On a trip to New South Wales, Ariana, 19, and Sam Simons, 23, hung them over the edge and crawled in along the ropes.

“If I had fallen out, I would have gone off the cliff,” Sam explained.

You can’t get out of it once you’ve zipped up.

“I couldn’t believe how beautiful the sunset was.

It was the most restful night’s sleep I’d ever had.”

The siblings were on their way to a summer vacation on the picturesque South Coast of New South Wales when they came across the secretive location.

“I’ve wanted to do this for years, I just needed to come across the right shaped cliff,” Sam added.

“We couldn’t pass up the opportunity after spotting the perfect cliff spot.

“The most dangerous part was crawling in, knowing that if I slipped, I’d fall off a 20-meter cliff.”

“Who doesn’t enjoy a little adrenaline before bed?”