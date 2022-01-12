Siblings were charged after cutting down a 100-year-old tree worth (dollar)28K, despite the fact that the tree belonged to an Ohio park.

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio — According to police and park officials, a brother and sister are accused of working together to cut down a century-old black walnut tree in Cleveland Metropark’s Mill Stream Run Reservation, which was one of the state’s largest and worth an estimated (dollar)28,000.

Todd Jones, 56, of Bay Village, and Laurel Hoffman, 54, of Elyria, are accused of fourth-degree felonies of grand theft and falsification.

Their court dates have been set for January.

Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court on April 20.

Jones and Hoffman said they believe the tree belonged to them in separate phone interviews with cleveland.com and The Plain Dealer.

Jones owns land adjacent to the park and claims his family thought the tree was on their property for years.

Jones and Hoffman both stated that they should not be prosecuted.

“They’re doing this because it’s so ridiculous,” Jones said.

“It’s crazy.”

“There was no malice in my heart.”

Black walnut trees are prized for the high-quality lumber they produce.

Furniture, musical instruments, and veneer are just a few examples of what this wood is used for.

According to Metroparks Director of Natural Resources Jennifer Grieser, black walnuts are home to a variety of animals, including between 23 and 100 types of caterpillars.

According to Grieser, the tree that was cut down in Strongsville is massive by most standards and one of the largest in the state.

The 5.5-foot-wide tree had a circumference of 207 inches, compared to 227 inches and 211 inches for the largest two known black walnut trees in Ohio.

The average diameter of a black walnut in the Metroparks system, according to Grieser, is 16 to 19 inches.

She claims the tree that was felled in Strongsville is “easily” over 100 years old.

According to police reports, the cost of replacing the tree, as well as newly planted saplings that were damaged, was “conservatively” estimated at (dollar)28,814, but the total cost of replacing the tree, as well as newly planted saplings that were damaged, was (dollar)102,909.

Grieser discovered the tree had been cut down after dropping her son off at hockey practice on a Saturday morning in late September.

She claimed to have driven down the road to inspect a few newly planted trees and discovered the black walnut…

