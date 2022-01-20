Sidney Poitier, actor, director, and the first African-American to win an Academy Award for Best Actor, has passed away.

Sidney Poitier, actor, director, and the first black person to win an Oscar for best actor, has died.

Sidney Poitier, an actor and director who died at the age of 94, made significant contributions to the representation of black people on American screens.

He was the first black person to win an Academy Award for Best Actor for his role in the 1963 film Lilies of the Field.

Later, when interviewed by US talk show host Oprah Winfrey, she told him that seeing him on television as a child meant the world to her.

“In my spirit, I knew that because you had won the Oscar, I could do something special as well – and I didn’t even know what it was,” she explained.

The Defiant Ones (1958), for which he received his first Academy Award nomination, was among Poitier’s most lauded performances.

In the 1997 film Mandela and de Klerk, he played Nelson Mandela.

He directed or acted in more than 30 films during his five-decade career.

With three popular films: To Sir, With Love, In the Heat of the Night, and Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner, he was the most successful draw at the box office in 1967, the commercial peak of his career.

Poitier made history by being the first black actor to demand a film crew comprised of at least 50% African-Americans.

“He is a man of great depth, a man of great social concern, a man who is dedicated to human rights and freedom,” Martin Luther King Jr., a civil rights leader, said of him.

Both men were chastised for their measured approaches to achieving racial justice as race relations in the United States polarized in the late 1960s.

Poitier was hurt by the criticism, but it encouraged him to begin directing movies.

Other honors were bestowed on him in recognition of his cultural significance.

He was named honorary knight commander of the British Empire by the Queen in 1974, thanks to his dual US-Bahamian citizenship.

The Kennedy Center honored him in 1995, and the Presidential Medal of Freedom was bestowed upon him in 2009.

Evelyn (née Outten) and Reginald Poitier had seven children.

