Sierra Leone lifts state of emergency as COVID-19 under control

FREETOWN, March 24 (Xinhua) — Sierra Leone called an end on Wednesday to its one-year-long state of public health emergency introduced to stem the spread of COVID-19 as the government saw the pandemic under control.

In a statement, the National COVID-19 Emergency Response Center (NACOVERC) said that proactive structures and measures put in place have helped Sierra Leone effectively manage the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The government has also started rolling out vaccines throughout the country,” it said, adding the government has sought to protect lives and livelihoods while maintaining its bold commitment to ensuring personal freedom guaranteed by the constitution.

Although the state of emergency is lifted, all other public health regulations and directives remain firmly in place and the general public is strongly urged to adhere to all such COVID-19 restrictions, it said.

As of Wednesday, Sierra Leone has registered 3,949 confirmed COVID-19 cases with 79 deaths. Enditem