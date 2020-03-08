Sierra Leone parliament presents certificate of solidarity to China on combating COVID-19

FREETOWN, March 5 (Xinhua)– The Parliament of Sierra Leone has on Thursday presented a certificate of solidarity to the Chinese Ambassador to Sierra Leone Hu Zhangliang, in a bid to show its support for China’s fight against COVID-19.

“The Parliament of Sierra Leone does not have material support to give to the people of China in order to defeat the coronavirus, but it has a responsibility as a representative body to express solidarity through the award of a certificate to China,” said the speaker of Parliament Abass Chernor Bundu, adding that it is the best the Parliament of Sierra Leone could offer at the moment.

“During this difficult period, Sierra Leone Parliament stands in full solidarity with China and support China’s efforts to combat COVID-19,” he said.

Receiving the certificate, Hu expressed sincere appreciation to the speaker of parliament and the entire membership of the House, saying it is a kind gesture demonstrated by the Parliament of Sierra Leone.

China has taken robust measures to contain the coronavirus in light of disease preventions and controls, said Hu, adding that the Chinese government and people are concerned about the well-being of foreigners including Sierra Leoneans.

He assured that the Chinese government will require all Chinese traveling to Sierra Leone to follow the prevention and control measures being instituted such as tracking or isolation.