The eyes of sighted people are opened by YouTubers who are blind or visually impaired.

Visually impaired people share cooking, gaming, fitness, art, and fashion content to demonstrate their place in society.

YouTubers who are blind or visually impaired are speaking out to raise awareness and make life easier for them.

The most important question is not how they do it, but what kind of messages they are sending to their audience, which includes at least 2.2 billion “blind or visually impaired” people worldwide, according to WHO figures, while another is how society can become more accepting of different people, personalities, and abilities.

According to the statistics of Vision Atlas, the majority of the “40 million blind people” in the world live in India and China, while Spain is considered the best place to live for a visually impaired person.

According to a report by Mexican Gabriela Mondragon, the YouTubers are demonstrating to society what people with disabilities can achieve when they have equal access to daily life.

Mondragon graduated from the International Islamic University of Malaysia with a master’s degree in Communication in Human Science.

The news arrived a day after the world commemorated the 193rd anniversary of Braille Alphabet Day, a tactile method of reading and writing for the blind.

4 reminds countries around the world of the importance of providing job and educational opportunities for visually impaired people, as well as making life more livable for them, by bringing the French-based alphabet to all community centers and raising awareness in society.

Christine Ha, a visually impaired American chef who won Master Chef, is one of the YouTubers who tries to raise awareness.

Ha makes cooking-related content for her 157,000 followers and has so far posted 142 videos, demonstrating that a visually impaired chef can accomplish anything.

She attends other shows and invites other visually impaired individuals to hers.

She also owns The Blind Goat in Texas, which she named after herself.

Carrie Morales, who runs the Live Accessible YouTube channel, gave a simple example of how a visually impaired person might struggle in a restaurant.

“Ask an employee to read the entire menu to you.

