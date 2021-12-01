Sign up for a free online tour of the Palace of Westminster if you want to imagine yourself as an MP.

Sign up for a free online tour of the Palace of Westminster to see what it’s like to be a member of Parliament.

With a free 45-minute online talk and guided 360° virtual tour, as well as 15 minutes for Q&A, you’ll learn everything there is to know about what goes on in the UK Parliament.

On an online tour of the Commons Chamber, Lords Chamber, and Central Lobby – with its stunning octagonal ceiling – get a glimpse of Westminster’s corridors.

You have the opportunity to visit the Palace of Westminster for free.

Tours allow you to see all of the hidden details that you might have missed while watching Prime Minister’s Questions, while an expert tour guide walks you through the building’s history and heritage.

You’ll be able to see the famous despatch boxes and green benches up close, as well as the Commons Chamber, where MPs give speeches and participate in passionate debates.

The tour guide will then take you to the Lords Chamber, where you can see where members of the House of Lords sit while the Queen reads her speech at the State Opening of Parliament.

The tour also includes a visit to the magnificent Westminster Hall, which dates back to around 1097 and is the oldest part of the building.

The infamous trials of Guy Fawkes, William Wallace, and King Charles I took place in this hall, which is steeped in history and legend.

The tour guide will tell you about the building’s fascinating history and how each room is used to support the work of the UK Parliament today.

You might be surprised to learn that the majority of the current structures are Victorian in nature.

Because the Great Fire of 1834 destroyed the majority of the original palace, this is the case.

The Jewel Tower, the Undercroft Chapel, St Stephen’s Cloisters and Chapter House, and Westminster Hall were the only parts of the Palace that survived the fire.

JMW Turner painted the night of the fire, which he depicted on several canvases.

The tours will be hosted on Microsoft Teams Live Events, which you can access using web browsers like Chrome, Firefox, or Microsoft Edge. You can enjoy this experience from the comfort of your own home.

The tours last 45 minutes, with 15 minutes set aside for questions.

