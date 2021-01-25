Sikorsky-Boeing team reveals advanced helicopter DEFIANT X

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 25 (Xinhua) — Sikorsky and Boeing on Monday released details of its advanced helicopter for the U.S. Army’s Future Long-Range Assault Aircraft competition, known as FLRAA.

The aircraft, named DEFIANT X, will be the fastest, most maneuverable and most survivable assault helicopter in history, an announcement said.

DEFIANT X flies twice as far and fast as the Black Hawk helicopter it is designed to replace, according to the announcement.

The U.S. Army is expected to release a request for proposal on FLRAA later this year, with a contract award expected in 2022, Boeing said. Enditem