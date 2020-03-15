Silent Hill PS5 Remake and Hideo Kojima P.T. game revived amid PlayStation rumors

Konami is apparently soliciting pitches Silent Hill projects, and Kojima and Reedus are talking about something…

Norman Reedus – star of Death Stranding and the face of the cancelled Silent Hills – has revealed he’s talking to Hideo Kojima about future projects.

The actor, who’s first major gaming role was playing protagonist Sam Porter Bridges in Death Stranding, said that he’s in talks to do “other stuff” with the celebrated Japanese game director.

Reedus, speaking during Wired’s ‘Answers the Web’s Most Searched Questions’ (via IGN) goes into a little detail about how he and Kojima bonded, and what that means in terms of future collaborative work.

“So we did Death Stranding which was a huge hit, and we’re in talks to do other stuff,” Reedus revealed.

It’s interesting timing for the news, as we’ve very recently heard that there may be more Silent Hill projects in the works.

Back in January, DuskGolem – an industry insider that also goes by the moniker AestheticGamer – hinted that we’ll be seeing some Silent Hill games materialise in the coming months or years.

“In other news while I’m dropping this stuff, and I think I can talk about this, I’ll mention there is a couple new Silent Hill games in the works,” the insider tweeted .

“Konami about two years ago reached out to various developers to pitch ideas for two Silent Hill games, one a soft-reboot of the franchise, the other an episodic TellTale/Until Dawn-style game to go alongside the reboot.

“I don’t know anything more than that though, but I sure do hope Konami’s given it the appropriate budget and found the right developer to make those games succeed.”

Since then, RelyOnHorror has expanded on those rumours, noted its own sources have confirmed a new project in the early stages of development over at Konami.

“We have a trusted source regarding this news, and another source has corroborated with us that Masahiro Ito (creature designer for the first four titles in the series) is indeed working on a Silent Hill game as previously speculated.

“These same sources name Sony as the driving force behind bringing the series back (most likely as a PlayStation 5 exclusive, though this is conjecture on our and our sources’ part).”

It’s unclear if these rumours line up with Reedus and the discussions he’s having with Kojima, but it’d certainly be an interesting turn of events, since Kojima and the company that holds the rights to Silent Hill (Konami) seemed to have a pretty messy ‘divorce’.

If we see Kojima, Konami and Reedus all work out their differences to come to some sort of Sony-published agreement as we head into the age of the PS5 and Xbox Series X, we know a lot of gamers will be very happy.

The fact that Sony is spear-heading the initiative, as per the RelyOnHorror sources, means that Kojima certainly could be involved in the nascent project.

Silent Hill, after all, holds a very special place in people’s hearts.